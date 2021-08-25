Malaysia's daily COVID-19 cases remain above 20,000; total tally goes beyond 1.6 million

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 22,642 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday (Aug 25), bringing its total tally of infections to more than 1.6 million since the start of the pandemic.

It also recorded 265 deaths from the coronavirus.

Selangor reported the highest number of new cases on Wednesday with 6,325 infections, while Kuala Lumpur added 1,128. Along with Putrajaya, the Klang Valley accounted for 7,474 new infections.

Sabah recorded more than 3,000 new cases, while Kedah logged case numbers of above 2,000.

Five other states exceeded 1,000 new infections - Johor with 1,832, Sarawak with 1,667, Penang with 1,427, Kelantan with 1,424 and Perak with 1,390.