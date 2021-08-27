Malaysia's new COVID-19 cases remain above 20,000 for fourth straight day

SINGAPORE: Malaysia reported 22,070 new COVID-19 cases on Friday (Aug 27), a day after breaking records for daily new infections and deaths from the virus.

New infections have come in above the 20,000-mark for four consecutive days in Malaysia.

Infections in the country have increased to record-breaking levels since July, with the daily caseload first crossing the 20,000-mark on Aug 5.

On Friday, Selangor continued to register the highest number of cases among states, with 5,920 new infections, while Kuala Lumpur added 1,068 cases. Together with Putrajaya, the Klang Valley accounted for 7,027 new cases.

In Sabah and Sarawak, new infections dipped slightly from the day before to 3,010 and 2,224 cases respectively.

Other states that reported cases in the four-digits were Kedah with 2,072, Penang with 1,829, Johor with 1,809 and Kelantan with 1,051.

Malaysia has reported more than 1.6 million COVID-19 infections to date.

The country hit a vaccination milestone on Thursday, with 60.2 per cent of the adult population having received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

More than 14 million people have received both doses of vaccines, while more than 18.9 million have received at least one dose.

Malaysia on Aug 20 eased restrictions for fully vaccinated people in places under phase one of the country's four-phase national recovery plan, allowing dining-in, non-contact sports and recreational activities.

The states under phase one are Kedah, Selangor, Melaka and Johor, as well as the federal territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.