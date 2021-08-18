Logo
Asia

Malaysia reports new daily record of 22,242 COVID-19 cases
Asia

People wait to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on May 31, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Lim Huey Teng)

18 Aug 2021 03:57PM (Updated: 18 Aug 2021 03:57PM)
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia recorded a new daily high of 22,242 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday (Aug 18), bringing the national total to 1,466,512.

Selangor reported the highest number of new cases with 6,858 infections, while Kuala Lumpur added 1,587. Together, the Klang Valley accounted for 8,445 new infections.

Seven other states recorded more than 1,000 cases each - Sabah with 2,413, Johor with 1,477, Sarawak with 1,403, Kedah with 1,852, Pulau Pinang with 1,867, Kelantan with 1,351 and Perak with 1,036.

Other states that recorded triple-digit increases include Negeri Sembilan with 577, Melaka with 579, Pahang with 675 and Terengganu with 487.

The previous record for new daily cases in Malaysia was 21,668, reported on Aug 12.

Source: CNA/ga

