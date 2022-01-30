New political parties on the block: What are their aspirations and what can they offer to Malaysian voters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has seen a number of new political parties making an appearance in the second half of 2021.

The new parties add to an already fractured Malaysian political landscape, which has been in tension since the fall of the Pakatan Harapan government in March 2020 and the subsequent takeover, first by the Perikatan Nasional government and then the United Malays National Organisation-led (UMNO) administration.

Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA) and Parti Kuasa Rakyat have successfully registered with the Registrar of Societies last year, while the Sarawak Workers’ Party rebranded itself as a national multiracial party known as Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM).

Then there is also a group called the Gerak Independent, which is backing personalities to stand in the next general election as independent candidates.

With a looming state election in Johor and talk of an early general election this year, what are the aims of these new parties and how do they see themselves offering something new for the Malaysian voters?

CNA speaks to the parties’ representatives to get their perspectives.