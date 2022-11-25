Can Anwar unite Malaysia? He has a small window to do so, say analysts

SINGAPORE: Observers are optimistic that Malaysia’s new Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim can be a uniting force for the country, where turbulent politics over the past few years has spilled over to its economy.

But he has a short window to instill confidence in his government, they said.

With deep political polarisation evident from the election results, Mr Anwar’s extensive portfolio puts him in a good position to forge trust between the parties and different segments of society, analyst Saleena Saleem told CNA938’s Asia First on Friday (Nov 25).

“If anyone can do it, I think he can. I think he will prioritise inclusive governance, he is going to want to keep open dialogue with his partners in the unity government to maintain a stable government,” said Ms Saleem, a visiting research scholar at Boston University.

“This is a politician with roots in Islamic civil society activism, who has refashioned himself as a Muslim democrat, and has championed for a more inclusive style of governance in Malaysia,” she said, adding that this is in stark contrast to the Malay-centric stance from nationalist parties.