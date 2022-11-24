Logo
As it happens: Pakatan Harapan's Anwar Ibrahim to be sworn in as Malaysia's new prime minister
As it happens: Pakatan Harapan's Anwar Ibrahim to be sworn in as Malaysia's new prime minister
File photo of PH's Anwar Ibrahim. (Photo: CNA/Fadza Ishak)
24 Nov 2022 10:48AM (Updated: 24 Nov 2022 02:09PM)
Pakatan Harapan's (PH) chairman Anwar Ibrahim will be sworn in as Malaysia's 10th prime minister, the Istana Negara announced on Thursday (Nov 24).

Earlier in the day, Perikatan Nasional (PN) said it would consider a unity government, after Barisan Nasional said early Thursday morning that it would take part in such a government but not one led by PN.

Follow the latest developments on Thursday:

Source: CNA/mi/zl

