As it happens: Pakatan Harapan's Anwar Ibrahim to be sworn in as Malaysia's new prime minister

Pakatan Harapan's (PH) chairman Anwar Ibrahim will be sworn in as Malaysia's 10th prime minister, the Istana Negara announced on Thursday (Nov 24).

Earlier in the day, Perikatan Nasional (PN) said it would consider a unity government, after Barisan Nasional said early Thursday morning that it would take part in such a government but not one led by PN.

Follow the latest developments on Thursday: