2 Anwar acolytes spar over government’s tech provider NexG; insiders warn of messy shareholder war

KUALA LUMPUR: NexG — the Malaysian government’s primary technology solutions provider — has quietly become the centre of a high-stakes corporate confrontation, one that now pits two close allies of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim against each other in a contest for control.

What began as a quiet reshuffling of shareholdings has escalated into a power struggle with political, financial and regulatory implications.

On one side is Ishak Ismail, a corporate veteran and long-time member of Anwar’s inner circle of advisors. A staunch political supporter of Anwar since the early 1980s, he recently acquired a strategic equity interest in NexG.

Opposing him is Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak, a former senior Anwar aide who, in just three years, has positioned himself as one of corporate Malaysia’s fastest-rising players through a series of board appointments and strategic stakes in publicly listed companies.

Shortly after Anwar was appointed as premier in 2022, Farhash left his position as political secretary to the then-opposition leader to pursue interests in the business world. He was appointed to the boards of companies, such as publicly listed Apex Equity Holdings and Berjaya Construction, which is controlled by tycoon Vincent Tan Chee Yioun.

While he holds no official position in Anwar’s Parti Keadilan Rakyat, government sources noted that Farhash remains an influential figure in the premier’s group of close-knit advisors.

Senior financial executives directly involved in recent share transactions told CNA that Ishak, 66, has quietly amassed a 25 per cent stake in NexG, in a deal valued at roughly RM300 million.