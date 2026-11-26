KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Wednesday (Nov 25) that the looming general election, which must be held before February 2028, will likely take place before or after the country’s National Day in August.

"Please be patient … It will likely be either before or after National Day. It won’t be beyond that," Bernama reported him as saying on a television talk show.

Malaysia celebrates National Day on Aug 31. The country is also set to host the 34th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in September next year.

The 78-year-old prime minister said he wanted to continue leading the country if given the opportunity.

Asked what a fresh mandate would mean for his administration, Anwar said the composition of the next government would depend on the support voters gave each political party.

"I love this country. I believe in what it can do. I have high hopes for our young people, and I want Malaysia to stand tall as a strong nation in the region and the world," he said.

Political analysts earlier told CNA that the recent state election results in Melaka, where the Barisan Nasional-Perikatan Nasional (BN-PN) alliance scored a landslide victory, could intensify pressure on Anwar to call an early general election.

The Melaka state polls come on the heels of similar setbacks for Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition in state elections in Johor and Negeri Sembilan.