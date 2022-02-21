Malaysia is not opening government office in Afghanistan: Foreign ministry

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is not opening any government office in Afghanistan, its Foreign Affairs Ministry said.

This clarification came after photos of a meeting between Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Affairs Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and Mr Ahmad Azam Ab Rahman, a special advisor on Afghanistan to Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah, were posted on Twitter on Sunday (Feb 20).

The photos were posted on Afghan Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi’s account, which stated that Mr Ahmad Azam had discussed “increasing humanitarian aid, transparency, Islamic finance and enhancing relations” with Mr Muttaqi.

“Mr. Dato HJ Ahmad Azam Ab Rahman said a flight carrying Malaysian people’s assistant (sic) will arrive in Kabul on February 23, 2022, and that they would open an office in Kabul for the cohesion of aid & economic cooperation,” Mr Balkhi had tweeted.