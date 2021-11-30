Malaysia pauses transition to COVID-19 endemic phase over new Omicron variant

“We are concerned that everything that we had planned before this, the announcements on the relaxation of SOPs (standard operating procedures), the seven criteria that we hoped to announce in the near future on the endemic phase, all this may be affected if we do not monitor the spread of Omicron more closely,” he said

Malaysia's government had previously set seven criteria that needed to be achieved before the health ministry could declare the country as entering the endemic phase of living with the COVID-19 virus.

The criteria included the number of beds being utilised in hospitals, intensive care units and COVID-19 low-risk quarantine and treatment centres; testing capacity at laboratories and the rate of positive cases.

Hishammuddin said the health ministry was also seeking more information on the incubation period, symptoms and infectiousness of the Omicron variant, and would make an announcement on the matter soon.

In the meantime, the government would impose stricter border controls on countries where the new variant was prevalent, he said.