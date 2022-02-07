Spike in COVID-19 caseload not unexpected, says Khairy as Malaysia reactivates national rapid task force

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian government will be reactivating the National COVID-19 Rapid Response Task Force, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin on Monday (Feb 7), while noting that the recent spike in the caseload was not unexpected.

In a press conference, the minister said that the task force is a special committee that would undertake quick and early action to control the pandemic’s spread in a state or area.

“Among these include adding beds and modifying non-COVID beds, building field hospitals and decanting patients to private hospitals,” Mr Khairy said.

The task force will be jointly chaired by the deputy public health and medical director-generals, who report directly to the health minister.

Although the number of daily new cases has again hit five figures, the minister said this increase was not unexpected, as it was due to the spread of the more easily-transmitted Omicron variant.

“This (rise in cases) has also been seen in other countries worldwide,” Mr Khairy said, noting that the majority of cases were asymptomatic or lightly symptomatic, classified as Category 1 or 2 in Malaysia.

According to the minister, 42,727 cases, or 99.2 per cent of total cases between Feb 1 and Feb 5, were asymptomatic or experienced light symptoms. Only 335 cases, or 0.8 per cent were in Category 3 to 5, meaning those who were suffering from pneumonia, required oxygen intervention or were in critical condition.

The number of new cases logged on Monday was 11,034. This was the first time the 11,000 mark has been breached since Oct 1 last year.

Malaysia’s caseload began to spike from the middle of last month. Back in December, the numbers fluctuated between 2,000 to 3,000 new cases per day, before hitting an upward trend at the end of the month.