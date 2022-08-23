Malaysia apex court’s decision to uphold Najib conviction a victory in fight against corruption, says opposition

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s opposition leaders have welcomed the Federal Court’s decision to uphold former prime minister Najib Razak's conviction in his 1MDB-linked case as a victory for Malaysians in their fight against corruption.

“This proves that the people have power (and) they made the decision in 2018 to ensure an independent judiciary that (can) cleanse the country from corruption,” said opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, in a video statement welcoming the court’s decision on Tuesday (Aug 23).

Mr Anwar who had also been imprisoned before for charges of sodomy and corruption in 1999, and again in 2015, was referring to the 2018 General Election when the opposition Pakatan Harapan (PH) came to power for the first time in Malaysia’s history.

“The people’s decision had enabled a professional prosecution, and the bravery and strictness of the judiciary in making decisions based on facts and law, not according to the political direction of those in power that we have endured for decades,” he said.

Mr Anwar added that when the people could make a wise decision and the youth are able to determine their own future, Malaysia’s political environment and climate would change.

Democratic Action Party (DAP) secretary-general Anthony Loke also hailed the court’s decision to uphold Najib’s conviction as a victory in the fight against corruption.

“This decision is a victory for Malaysians who dared to make changes on 9 May 2018 (General Election) to bring down a corrupt and abusive Prime Minister,” said Mr Loke in a statement on Tuesday.

Mr Loke was former transport minister in the PH administration which governed Malaysia from May 2018 to Feb 2020.