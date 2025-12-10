IN FOCUS: Bersatu rift, dire Sabah election – what’s next for opposition pact PN as it eyes next GE?

KUALA LUMPUR: The recent Sabah state election has made clear that Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his unity government must reset federal-state relations amid a wave of support for Sabah-rooted parties and the sentiment that the East Malaysian state has been shortchanged by the central government, analysts have said.

Amid speculation that Anwar could call the next general election (GE) – due by February 2028 – as early as the end of next year, equally important are the Sabah results’ implications for, and the readiness of Malaysia’s opposition Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition.

PN’s main components are Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS).

While all peninsular Malaysia-based coalitions including Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) performed poorly in the Nov 29 Sabah polls amid rising “Sabah first” sentiments, PN's overall results were widely considered to be the most disastrous.

PN won only one seat out of 42 contested, down from the 17 it secured through contests in 29 seats in 2020’s election.

By comparison, PH won one seat out of 22 it contested in Sabah, down from eight out of 15 in the previous election.

BN won six out of the 45 seats it contested this time round, less than the 14 it had secured out of 33 contests in 2020.

The seat PN did win marked a historic breakthrough for PAS, which secured its first-ever elected seat in the state.

Aliakbar Gulasan, an academic, won in the 11-way fight for the Karambunai seat. The milestone was immediately celebrated by PAS leaders, who lauded it as the Islamist party's "firstborn child" in Sabah, signalling its entry into Bornean politics.

His victory represented the sole positive outcome for PN, but piles on the woes for Bersatu, which has been beset with internal fighting and a leadership crisis in recent months.

With the current 15th parliament marking three years since it first sat on Dec 19, 2022, attention is shifting towards upcoming polls in other states as the clock ticks towards the next GE.

While the Sabah results are not a comprehensive barometer of PN’s strength, analysts say Malaysia’s main opposition coalition must urgently address the conflicts within Bersatu before the next state polls in Melaka, Johor and Sarawak, as well as the next GE.

The Melaka state election must be held by Feb 2027, the Sarawak polls by April 2027, and the Johor polls by June 2027.

As for PH’s unity government partner BN - led by Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi - observers believe its electoral pact with PH will continue, at least until the next GE, which must be held within 60 days of the end of the parliament’s five-year term in December 2027.

BERSATU CAUSING “RUCKUS” IN PN

Bersatu’s internal rifts, which have increasingly played out in the public domain, have centred on whether 78-year-old former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin should hand over the reins as Bersatu president and remain PN’s prime ministerial candidate in GE16.