CNA Explains: How does postal voting work for Malaysia’s 15th general election?

KUALA LUMPUR: As soon as Malaysia’s parliament was dissolved last Monday (Oct 10), the Election Commission (EC) began to accept postal voting applications for the 15th General Election (GE15).

Malaysians who are currently residing overseas can apply online at the EC website (https://myspr.spr.gov.my/login) until the deadline set by the commission.

The EC previously said in a statement that the deadline for submissions will be announced once the election date has been set.

On Thursday, the EC will have a special meeting to discuss and set important dates for GE15 and the state by-election for Bugaya in Sabah.

The polling day date is expected to be announced on Thursday after the conclusion of the meeting.

On Oct 10, caretaker prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob declared the parliament dissolved in a televised address, after receiving consent from the king.

Since then, the states of Perak, Perlis and Pahang have also dissolved their legislatures. This means that state polls for these places will be held concurrently with the national election.

Here’s what you need to know if you are planning to cast your vote by post: