Pahang and Perlis dissolve legislatures, paving the way for state polls to be held during Malaysia's GE15

KUALA LUMPUR: Two states under the administration of Barisan Nasional (BN) – Perlis and Pahang announced on Friday (Oct 14) that their legislatures have been dissolved, paving the way for polls at both state and national levels to be held simultaneously.

In a press conference, Perlis chief minister Azlan Man said that he and state assembly speaker Hamdan Bahari were granted an audience with the Raja of Perlis the day before.

“His Royal Highness has given his consent and the date of dissolution of the state assembly, effective today,” he said.

There are 15 seats in the Perlis state legislature. Before the dissolution of the 14th state assembly, 10 seats were represented by Barisan Nasional (BN), three by Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and two by Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS).

Separately, Pahang chief minister Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said he was granted an audience with Pahang Regent Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan.

He said that the regent, in accordance with Clause (2) Article 26 Part Two of the Pahang Constitution, has given his consent for the state assembly to be dissolved.

“Today was chosen to allow the tabling and debate on the state Budget 2023 to be completed first, thus obtaining approval to be implemented next year. The state government believes there is a need to also participate in the general election,” he said during a press conference on Friday.

On Thursday, Mr Wan Rosdy said that the status of the state assembly will be known soon after passing the state budget for next year.

According to a Bernama report, he said the priority was to pass the budget which was tabled last Friday so that the state government’s plans for the people could be implemented.

On Wednesday, Perak chief minister Saarani Mohammad requested the dissolution of the state assembly during an audience with Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah.

Mr Saarani then said that the sultan would only announce his decision on the matter later. The Perak state assembly is also led by BN.

Several days after the dissolution of Malaysia’s parliament at the federal level, there is lingering uncertainty regarding the status of the state assemblies.