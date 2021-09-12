Pakatan Harapan 'inclined to accept' Malaysia PM Ismail Sabri's offer of parliamentary reforms

On Friday, the prime minister issued a statement saying that the Cabinet has agreed to offer to implement a number of parliamentary and government administration transformations, ahead of a parliamentary sitting on Monday.

The package includes presenting an Anti-Party Hopping Bill, which, if passed, would prevent politicians elected on one party's platform from defecting to another party.

Political defections of this nature resulted in the fall of the PH government in February 2020, when a number of MPs from PKR, as well as almost all Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) lawmakers, pulled out of the-then ruling coalition.

Defections by state assemblymen from PH to Perikatan Nasional (PN) also led to the state governments collapsing in Johor, Perak, Melaka and Kedah.

Other proposals in Mr Ismail Sabri’s Friday statement included ensuring equal membership in parliamentary special committees, involving both government and opposition parliamentarians.

In addition, the parliamentary Opposition Leader will be remunerated and given amenities equivalent to a minister.

He also proposed that a prime minister’s term should be limited to 10 years via a constitutional amendment, as well as implementing “Undi 18”, the constitutional amendment allowing 18-year-olds to vote and stand for elections in the near future.

In its statement on Saturday, PH’s presidential council said its decision was made following an initial meeting the three opposition leaders held with Mr Ismail Sabri on Aug 25, and another meeting between the two parties on Sep 10.

The statement added that Friday’s meeting saw the discussion of a number of key matters and specific programmes, with an emphasis on reforms in both the economy and public health sectors to manage the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Aside from that, the issue of parliamentary proceedings, the question of legitimacy and matters of improvements to the government administration were also discussed," PH stated.

The three opposition leaders also outlined that ahead of the upcoming annual national budget, there needs to be an additional fiscal injection of RM45 billion (US$10.87 billion) to the country’s COVID-19 fund.

They added that presently, only RM8.9 billion was left in the RM65 billion fund to handle the pandemic and extend financial help to the people.

The statement by the opposition added that the two sides also discussed political reforms that must be incorporated into the memorandum, such as implementing Undi 18 and the independence of the judiciary.

“Representatives also discussed the issue of vote of confidence as well as the mechanism for monitoring the implementation of the reforms,” it added.

Mr Ismail Sabri enjoys a slim parliamentary majority of 114 MPs out of 220 lawmakers in the Lower House. There have been calls for a confidence motion in next week’s parliamentary sitting, but it has so far not been included in the meeting agenda.