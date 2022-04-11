Constitutional amendment tabled in Malaysian parliament to pave way for anti-party hopping law

KUALA LUMPUR: An amendment to Malaysia’s Federal Constitution has been tabled in the parliament on Monday (Apr 11), the first step to enable an anti-party hopping law to come to fruition.

When tabling the Bill at a special Lower House sitting, de facto law minister Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar proposed to add a new clause under Article 10 of the Federal Constitution to allow the enactment of federal laws to restrict the right to form associations in relation to membership in a political party by state and federal elected representatives.

“This amendment will provide an enabling clause for a specific act on preventing defection by elected representatives to be enacted and approved in the parliament,” he said.

A two-thirds majority is needed to pass the constitutional amendment.

However, voting on the constitutional amendment will only take place on a later date, as agreed by the opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob in a meeting on Monday morning.

Mr Wan Junaidi said that the government and PH agreed on three points during the meeting, the first being refining the definition of defection.

They also agreed to abolish a constitutional clause that disqualifies those who resigned as an MP from being a member of the House of Representatives again for five years.

The third point is to formulate a specific law to prevent MPs from switching parties.

“The matter will be submitted for the discussion and consideration of a select committee that will be appointed by this House,” Mr Wan Junaidi said.

More than 60 MPs would participate in the debate of the amendment.