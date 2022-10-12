Parliament was dissolved to prevent ‘disharmony’ after PN ministers objected to polls this year: Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian caretaker prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Tuesday (Oct 11) that he opted to dissolve parliament in order to prevent disharmony in the Cabinet, after Perikatan Nasional (PN) ministers wrote to the king to voice their objections over holding polls this year.

In a statement, Mr Ismail Sabri said the actions of these ministers showed that they have turned their backs on the prime minister, who was appointed by the king. This eroded the spirit of solidarity in the administration, he added.

“There were others in the Cabinet who had openly criticised government decisions and policies.

“In fact, a remark by PN’s chairman Muhyiddin Yassin, which declared that the main enemy of Perikatan is Barisan Nasional (BN), had sown division despite his party being a part of the government,” he said.

Mr Ismail Sabri also noted that Mr Muhyiddin, as the chairman of the National Recovery Council, had urged the dissolution of parliament by claiming that the government had failed in managing the country and its economy.

“The government could only function smoothly through togetherness and unity in providing the best services and benefits to Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family),” he added.

On Monday, Mr Ismail Sabri declared the parliament dissolved in a televised address, after receiving consent from the king.