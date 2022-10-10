PM Ismail Sabri announces dissolution of Malaysia parliament, paving the way for snap polls to be held
The dissolution paves the way for Malaysia's 15th general election to be held this year.
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has announced that parliament has been dissolved on Monday (Oct 10), paving the way for national polls to be held before the end of the year.
Speaking during a televised national address at 3pm, Mr Ismail Sabri said he sought consent from the king at noon on Sunday to dissolve parliament, and his request was accepted.
"I encourage all state governments, except the governments of Sabah, Sarawak, Johor and Melaka to dissolve their respective state assemblies at the same time," he said.
There had been intense speculation about the dissolution of parliament to pave the way for the 15th general election (GE15).
On Sunday, the New Straits Times, citing a source, reported that Mr Ismail Sabri had an audience with the king in the afternoon. The report said that the prime minister sought a royal audience to seek consent for the dissolution of parliament.
This came after their earlier meeting last Thursday but the Istana Negara said that it was a pre-Cabinet briefing as part of the king's weekly routine meeting to discuss matters related to the government.
Last Friday, Mr Ismail Sabri’s government unveiled a budget of RM372.3 billion (US$80.06 billion) for 2023 amid an uncertain global environment and expected slow growth. It is one of the largest budgets in Malaysia's history.
An election is not due until September 2023, but Mr Ismail Sabri has been under pressure from some factions of his ruling coalition to hold the vote earlier.
On Sep 30, the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) supreme council decided that parliament must be dissolved soon so that GE15 can be held this year.
UMNO president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is facing 47 charges of criminal breach of trust, corruption and money laundering, has been very vocal in pushing for snap polls, ostensibly to seek a fresh mandate from the people.
UMNO’s call for an early GE15 has been criticised by the opposition and Mr Ismail Sabri’s own Cabinet members as Malaysia’s Meteorological Department has warned of floods during the north-east monsoon season, which typically starts in November and ends in March.
The presidential council of the main opposition bloc Pakatan Harapan said in a statement last Wednesday that the three states controlled by the coalition - Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Penang - will only dissolve their state assemblies next year due to concerns over floods.
State assemblies led by Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) - Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah - will also not be dissolved if a general election is held soon, said party deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man last Wednesday, according to a report by Free Malaysia Today.
Perikatan Nasional (PN) Cabinet ministers sent a letter to the king to voice their objections over holding GE15 this year, Mr Tuan Ibrahim said then.
PN, which comprises Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and PAS, is a component of the ruling coalition together with UMNO-led Barisan Nasional.
In response to concerns about holding GE15 during floods, UMNO’s Ahmad Zahid had criticised the opposition for using the floods and inflation narrative to resist an early general election, labelling the flood narrative as a “myth”.