Malaysian king calls for acceleration of economic recovery to avoid falling behind

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah called for the acceleration of the country’s economic recovery to ensure it does not fall behind.

Delivering the royal address at the opening session of the fifth term of the 14th parliament, the king remarked that 2021 had witnessed Malaysia’s economic recovery improving post-COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the appearance of the Omicron variant worldwide and flood disasters at the end of last year had slightly stunted the recovery, he said.

“In facing 2022, let us continue to strengthen our strategies and resilience in dealing with the challenges of COVID-19. The nation’s economic recovery should be accelerated so that the country does not fall behind,” he said.

“Provide assistance and facilitate all people’s affairs to rebuild their lives with a sense of security, peace and prosperity for the sake of our beloved country,” the king told the MPs and senators.

Al-Sultan Abdullah noted that Malaysia’s economy had grown by 3.1 per cent in 2021 after contracting 5.6 per cent in 2020 due to the pandemic.

“The economic growth shows the effectiveness of the series of eight economic assistance and stimulus packages in 2020 and 2021, totalling RM530 billion (US$126 billion) in addition to the annual budget allocation,” he said.

Malaysia’s gross domestic product (GDP) was projected to grow between 5.5 and 6.5 per cent for 2022, he added.

Indicators for economic recovery included declining unemployment rates and improved labour market conditions, the king said.