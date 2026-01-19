Malaysia king to MPs: National interests over state rights, anti-corruption fight continues
In a wide-ranging speech as he opened the fifth session of the 15th Parliament, the king alluded to topics that have generated controversy in recent months and slammed corruption in the military and public service.
KUALA LUMPUR: National interests must take precedence over state rights, and any education system that seeks recognition in Malaysia must accept the use of the Malay language and Malaysia’s history, king Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar told parliamentarians on Monday (Jan 19).
He called on members of parliament to avoid inciting tensions among different regions in the country, stressing that differences in opinion should be resolved maturely and not through hatred or suspicion.
On the “collective interests of Malaysians”, he said Malaysia should return to the original intent of the 1963 Malaysia Agreement (MA63) – which forms the basis of the Federation of Malaysia – emphasising unity, mutual respect and close cooperation between the states and the federal government.
“State rights must always be respected. However, the interests of Malaysia as a whole must always be prioritised,” Sultan Ibrahim said.
His remarks come amid a push by the East Malaysian states of Sabah and Sarawak for greater autonomy.
Last year, the Kota Kinabalu High Court ruled that the Malaysian federal government had acted unlawfully by failing to fulfil Sabah’s right to 40 per cent of federal revenue derived from the state for nearly 50 years.
The court also ordered an agreement be reached on Sabah’s 40 per cent share of federal revenue for each financial year from 1974 to 2021, with the process to be completed within 180 days.
Sarawak, meanwhile, is in a dispute with national energy company Petronas over more control of its oil and gas assets. Petronas filed an application at the Federal Court earlier this month, to seek a determination on the legal position of its operations in Sarawak.
Sultan Ibrahim also called for an “all-out” fight against corruption, stressing that efforts must not only focus on bribe-takers, but also related parties including those offering bribes or acting in collusion.
“I have said before that I came to Kuala Lumpur to hunt down corrupt individuals, and it seems I have now found them,” he said. “I am deeply disappointed that corruption cases have occurred within the Malaysian Armed Forces, extending to the highest levels.”
“Perhaps after this, I should appoint only a sergeant as the Chief of the Defence Force,” Sultan Ibrahim added.
Former army chief Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan is among those arrested following investigations into alleged irregularities in military procurement tenders.
Anti-graft investigators have seized and frozen over RM52 million (US$12.82 million) in cash, gold, luxury goods and funds from more than 80 bank accounts in two separate cases linked to alleged corruption in army procurement contracts.
Sultan Ibrahim said he is confident there are more corrupt individuals out there, including in customs, the police and other agencies. “This is just the tip of the iceberg … I will continue to hunt you down,” he said.
The government must provide experienced judges and special court channels so that corruption trials can be expedited, he added.
On the education front, the king said “any proposal to recognise any other education system must accept Bahasa Melayu and Malaysia’s history”.
“If there are those who do not accept the Malay language, it is better not to live in Malaysia,” he added.
After its poor showing in the Sabah state election on Nov 29, the Democratic Action Party (DAP) has made a renewed push for the Unified Examination Certificate adopted by Chinese-medium independent high schools to be recognised by the government for entry into public universities or the civil service. The UEC is generally considered equivalent to the A levels.
As the 13th Malaysia Plan begins this year, the government must focus on the well-being of the people, especially in fields of education, housing, health and public transport, said the king.
He praised Malaysia’s economic growth of 4.7 per cent last year, with unemployment and inflation remaining low and hardcore poverty at 0.09 per cent, despite global challenges.
He also congratulated Malaysia’s success as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) 2025 chair and its hosting of the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur last year.
Malaysia’s House of Representatives will sit for 20 days and members will debate a motion of thanks on the royal address, among other matters.