Malaysia tables Bill in parliament to abolish mandatory death penalty

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian government tabled a Bill in the Lower House of parliament on Monday (Mar 27) to abolish the mandatory death penalty.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Azalina Othman Said tabled the first reading of the Abolition of Mandatory Death Penalty Bill 2023 as well as revisions to the death sentence and imprisonment for natural life.

“The abolition of the mandatory death penalty is an initiative that has been researched, studied, and considered by the government since 2012,” said Ms Azalina in a statement on Monday.

“(It) is aimed at valuing and respecting the life of every individual while ensuring justice and fairness for all parties including murder victims, victims of drug trafficking, as well as the families of these victims.”

Bernama reported that according to a blue copy circulated in parliament on Monday, the Bills seek to substitute the mandatory death penalty with life imprisonment of between 30 and 40 years as well as caning of between six and 12 strokes, depending on the crime.