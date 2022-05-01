Negotiate or fight? Battle for No 2 post in Anwar’s PKR reveals divergences in political strategy

KUALA LUMPUR: Within Mr Anwar Ibrahim's Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) these days, all eyes are on the tussle for the No 2 post in the May party election.

Mr Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, currently the party's secretary-general, is locking horns with Mr Rafizi Ramli, a former MP who returned from a hiatus from politics, over the deputy president's post.

The contest has taken on a somewhat personal dimension for the two candidates, with both Mr Saifuddin and Mr Rafizi taking swipes at each other publicly in recent weeks.

In one example, Mr Saifuddin called Mr Rafizi’s decision to take a break from politics in 2019 as “exaggerated”.

Mr Rafizi had said back then that he left politics because he knew Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who was then prime minister, disliked him and he did not want it to affect the transfer of power from Dr Mahathir to Mr Anwar. He also said he wanted to focus on his tech start-up.

Meanwhile, Mr Rafizi proclaimed he had “made way” for Mr Saifuddin to assume the secretary-general position in the last party election, and also persuaded Mr Saifuddin to return to active politics after the latter lost in the 2013 general election to his opponent from United Malays National Organisation (UMNO).

The party election, last conducted at the end of 2018 and originally due for last year, was postponed until 2022 due to COVID-19. The polls will determine the party’s leadership line-up for the 2022-2025 term.