PAS-Bersatu break-up paves way for new Malay-centric pact, with implications for Malaysia politics

On Monday (Jun 8) night, PAS announced an end to its political cooperation with Bersatu, saying that it is exploring potential electoral pacts in the interest of ummah unity ahead of the upcoming state polls and general election. Ummah is the Arabic word for nation or community.

Sivamurugan believed that this is a significant political development that reshapes the opposition landscape.

“It suggests that PAS is seeking greater strategic autonomy and wants to reposition itself ahead of upcoming state elections and the next general election. The decision also reflects that political alliances in Malaysia are increasingly driven by electoral calculations rather than permanent partnerships,” he said.

POTENTIAL ALLIANCE WITH "RESET" MOVEMENT

On Saturday, all eyes will be on the "Reset" convention in Tanah Merah, Kelantan - an event widely seen as the launching pad for a new political party led by former Bersatu deputy president Hamzah.

Analysts believed the timing of this convention was no coincidence.

Ahmad Fauzi Abdul Hamid, a political science professor at USM, told CNA that PAS - having severed its ties with Bersatu - has effectively cleared the path for a closer partnership with Hamzah’s movement.

"It seems the declaration was timed specifically for this. And the convention is being held in Kelantan, a true-blue PAS state," he said.

“I think PAS has more chemistry with Hamzah rather than Muhyiddin,” he said, referring to Bersatu chairperson and former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

Hamzah had launched the “Reset” movement on Feb 14, alongside other Members of Parliament from Bersatu and grassroots members, a day after he was sacked from the party.

Signs of a deepening rift between PN’s two largest component parties were on display as early as last December, when eight Perlis assemblymen, five of whom were from Bersatu, withdrew support for a PAS chief minister in a move widely seen as orchestrated by figures aligned with Muhyiddin.

The fallout deepened mistrust between PAS and Bersatu and ultimately preceded Muhyiddin’s resignation as PN chairman. The PN coalition - which was formed in February 2020 - also includes two smaller parties: Parti Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia (Gerakan) and the Malaysian Indian People’s Party (MIPP).

PAS currently holds 43 seats in Malaysia’s lower house of parliament. A minimum of 112 seats is needed to form a simple majority in Malaysia's 222-seat parliament.

Critics have said that to broaden its appeal beyond its traditional conservative base and capture the federal government, PAS requires a bridge to make it more acceptable to the electorate.

While popular in the Malay heartlands, PAS has often been criticised for failing to appeal to the non-Malay population or address non-Muslim fears of an Islamic theocracy, in part due to its leaders’ comments on race and religion.