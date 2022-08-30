Malaysian police confirm PAS chief brought in as part of investigation into corruption comments

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have confirmed that Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) president Abdul Hadi Awang was present on Tuesday (Aug 30) to give his statement in relation to his remarks claiming that non-Muslim and non-Bumiputera communities are the majority involved in corruption.

Without disclosing further details, Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) corporate communication chief assistant commissioner of police (ACP) A Skandaguru said Abdul Hadi was present with his lawyer at Bukit Aman.

"He cooperated throughout the statement recording session. Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (JSJ) Classified Criminal Investigation Unit (USJT) is conducting the investigation," he said in a statement here today.

On Monday, Bernama reported that the police have opened an investigation paper against Abdul Hadi over his statement claiming that non-Muslims and non-Bumiputeras were believed to be the majority involved with corruption in the country.

“These groups who chase illicit gains ... damage our politics as they are the roots for corruption and the majority of them are non-Muslims and non-Bumiputras,” Abdul Hadi had said in a Facebook post on Aug 20.

A. Skandaguru reportedly said an investigation against Abdul Hadi was being carried out under Section 505 (C) of the Penal Code for issuing statements likely to incite the community and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act for improper use of network facilities or network services.

He also said that so far, 28 police reports have been made over the remarks.

He had earlier advised the public not to speculate or make any statements that could interfere with police investigations.

"PDRM also calls on the public to be more careful about issues that touch on religious and racial sensitivities that can threaten social harmony. Strict action will be taken against any party that affects public order and national security," said A. Skandaguru.