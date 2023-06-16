Medical groups in Malaysia defend nurses’ uniform after criticism from PAS MP over ‘tight’ attire
KUALA LUMPUR: Several medical organisations in Malaysia have come out to defend the uniforms of nurses in the country following criticism by an opposition lawmaker from the Islamist party Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) that the uniforms are “tight” and “show their body shape”.
Mr Wan Razali – who is Kuantan Member of Parliament (MP) – said on Thursday (Jun 15) during a health white paper debate that the nurses’ uniform was tight-fitting and not “Syariah compliant”.
“I would like to raise the issue of female nurses’ dress etiquette where most are dressed in tight clothes and show their body shape which is not Syariah compliant,” he told parliament.
“I would like to ask if we still want to follow the Western way in this dressing etiquette. Is it irreversible and cannot be given flexibility?”
Condemning Mr Wan Razali’s statement, Malaysian Medical Association president Dr Muruga Rajathurai said that the current nurses' uniform under the purview of the Ministry of Health is practical as it does not appear to restrict the movement of nurses carrying out their duty.
“It is sad that amid nationwide concern over the future and sustainability of our healthcare system, an MP is more concerned about the dress code of nurses,” said Dr Muruga.
“All nurses in the public sector adhere to the civil servant dress code,” he added.
“In healthcare, everyone needs to be fast on their feet and at times ready to sprint to save lives.”
Similarly, Malayan Nurses Union president Nor Hayati Abd Rashid said that the uniforms were designed to be functional and to make it easier for nurses to carry out their duties.
According to Free Malaysia Today (FMT), Ms Nor Hayati maintained that the uniforms were not tight and that they adhered to guidelines set by the health ministry.
“The rules for the uniforms are that they cannot be too tight and the (length of the top) must be below the buttocks. There is a guideline.
“It is up to the nursing supervisor to look out for this. Normally, the sisters or matrons will advise nurses if their uniforms are too tight,” she reportedly said.
She noted that nurses used to wear skirts in the 1980s but the dress code changed to pants to be more Syariah compliant.
“I am not sure what the MP was thinking to make such a statement. This (uniform) is not new, we have been using it for a long time,” she was quoted as saying by FMT.
Meanwhile, former deputy health minister Dr Lee Boon Chye pointed out that the nurses’ uniforms were comfortable, functional and decent, and allowed for variation to cater to each institution and individual preferences.
“Wan Razali’s comment is unprofessional and politically motivated. When we expect MPs to focus on debating important healthcare reforms in the health white paper, the PAS MP was focused on the cut of the uniforms. What a joke,” he said, according to FMT.
During the debate session in parliament on Thursday, Mr Wan Razali also pointed out that several healthcare facilities - such as Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) Hospital in Kelantan and Sultan Ahmad Shah Medical Centre in Kuantan, Pahang - have given their female staff the option to wear more appropriate clothing.
This is not the first time that he has made headlines for his remarks in parliament.
In March, Mr Wan Razali claimed that the Women’s March 2023 was actually a pro-lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) march.
"Previously, the prime minister said that the country would never recognise LGBT groups. So why is there an LGBT march by supporters?" he asked, referring to a viral video which claimed that an LGBT march was held in Kuala Lumpur.
According to The Star, Mr Wan Razali was then asked by Parliament Speaker Johari Abdul if he was sure about his claim.
In response, he said that "they were together”. He later retracted his statement as he was unsure.