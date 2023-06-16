Medical groups in Malaysia defend nurses’ uniform after criticism from PAS MP over ‘tight’ attire

Condemning Mr Wan Razali’s statement, Malaysian Medical Association president Dr Muruga Rajathurai said that the current nurses' uniform under the purview of the Ministry of Health is practical as it does not appear to restrict the movement of nurses carrying out their duty.

“It is sad that amid nationwide concern over the future and sustainability of our healthcare system, an MP is more concerned about the dress code of nurses,” said Dr Muruga.

“All nurses in the public sector adhere to the civil servant dress code,” he added.

“In healthcare, everyone needs to be fast on their feet and at times ready to sprint to save lives.”

Similarly, Malayan Nurses Union president Nor Hayati Abd Rashid said that the uniforms were designed to be functional and to make it easier for nurses to carry out their duties.

According to Free Malaysia Today (FMT), Ms Nor Hayati maintained that the uniforms were not tight and that they adhered to guidelines set by the health ministry.

“The rules for the uniforms are that they cannot be too tight and the (length of the top) must be below the buttocks. There is a guideline.

“It is up to the nursing supervisor to look out for this. Normally, the sisters or matrons will advise nurses if their uniforms are too tight,” she reportedly said.

She noted that nurses used to wear skirts in the 1980s but the dress code changed to pants to be more Syariah compliant.

“I am not sure what the MP was thinking to make such a statement. This (uniform) is not new, we have been using it for a long time,” she was quoted as saying by FMT.