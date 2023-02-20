Islamic party in Malaysia under probe after members stage march with fake swords, spears and shields

Several photos and videos of a group of men clad in medieval Islamic war attire staging a march with fake swords, spears and shields were seen on social media with PAS flags in the background.

The march was part of a two-day PAS youth wing gathering, known as Himpunan Pemuda Islam Terengganu (HIMPIT), or Terengganu Muslim Youth Gathering.

Mr Rohaimi added that the march, which was attended by party members from various districts in the state, was part of a design competition involving the theme of clothing, weapons and Islamic heritage.

Meanwhile, Setiu police Afandi Hussin was quoted as saying by The Malaysian Insight that the organiser of the event has been summoned for questioning to help facilitate investigations into the programme.

On Sunday, Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Mohamed Na'im Mokhtar called the march inappropriate, adding that it can give a bad image to Islam and Malaysia.

“It is better for the organisers to highlight Islamic values that are peaceful and that invite unity and prosperity.

“All parties are responsible to call for peace and harmony in the society. Any action that can incite public unrest should be avoided altogether,” said Dr Na’im in a statement.

He added that the department is of the view that the matter should be handed over to the authorities for investigation as well as any other necessary action if it is found that the organiser has violated national security rules.

In justifying the event, Terengganu PAS Youth Chief Harun Esa likened it to other “cosplay” events.

“The issue of donning warrior uniforms used during ancient times by one of the contingents was just part of fulfilling their parade theme.

“(The event is) just like parades and ‘cosplay’ contests held across the country which show their favourite superhero weapons,” he said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

He elaborated that it has become a tradition for the eight PAS youth groups in the state to have their own parade themes and relevant replicas. The march has been held annually since 1991.

“We are also ready to cooperate with the investigation if required by the authorities, although it seems quite illogical actually,” said Mr Harun.