Driver in Penang fatal container accident pleads not guilty to dangerous driving, denied bail

SINGAPORE: The trailer driver involved in an accident that killed a 21-year-old woman in Malaysia’s Penang state has pleaded not guilty to a charge of dangerous driving.

Marhizan Johari, 51, is accused of causing death by reckless or dangerous driving under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge on Monday (Nov 18) at Penang's Bukit Mertajam Court, according to news outlet The Star.

Last Wednesday (Nov 13), a container from the trailer he was driving toppled and crushed Lee Zi Rou’s car. Marhizan had allegedly lost control of his vehicle when attempting a sharp left turn at the traffic junction at Jalan Bukit Tengah.

The victim, a clerk, was on her way to the office when the accident happened at about 9.30am. She managed to call her mother before she died, saying: “Mummy, it hurts so much!”

The container also hit another car driven by Mr Tan Chou Theng, 25, who was rescued by passers-by and is currently hospitalised with serious injuries, according to local media.

If convicted, Marhizan could face a prison sentence of up to 10 years, a maximum fine of RM50,000 (US$11,160) and suspension from driving for five years.

The court granted the prosecution’s request to deny Marhizan bail. Deputy Public Prosecutor Zulfadzly Hassan argued that the case is of public interest and Marhizan had shown no remorse.

The accused, who does not have a lawyer, had made a peace sign to the media when he was taken to the court to be remanded last week, sparking public anger.

Magistrate Mohd Harith Mazlan has set Jan 24 next year for the case to be mentioned again.

Lee’s mother Lim Sheau Ling, 42, told The Star on Saturday: “My daughter is gone but I want justice for her, I don’t want anyone else to feel the pain we are going through.”

She added: “I can still hear her voice in my head.”

Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong visited the family to offer his condolences and confirmed that the family will be receiving assistance from the country’s Social Security Organisation (Sosco). This includes a one-time RM3,000 (US$670) funeral benefit and RM 913.50 in monthly payments.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the operating licence of the trailer company involved could be suspended if it is found to have flouted safety regulations.

He has directed the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research to conduct an immediate and thorough inquiry.

Ms Lee was cremated on Sunday (Nov 17) with hundreds of people paying their last respects, according to The Star.