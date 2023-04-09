Beyond Penang’s world heritage site, activists are fighting to save historic buildings

While city council applications for projects in the heritage site go directly to a technical review panel - that includes GTWHI - for approval, applications for projects outside the site are reviewed at a separate OSC meeting.

“Actually, our representatives also attend OSC meetings … so we have the opportunity to raise our concerns during decision-making,” Ang said.

“Once you submit a plan, we will actually see it and call our partners inside the city council and say, ‘Hey, this looks like it might disturb our vista (in the heritage site).’ And then we will formally request for the developer’s plans.”

BENEFITS OF DEVELOPMENT

Nevertheless, Ang said it was important to first look at why owners of heritage buildings are selling them to developers, adding that it is ultimately the owners’ decision.

Some wealthy owners have formed trusts to protect these buildings, but a new generation of owners might not want the hassle and cost of maintaining such an old property.

“A lot of people just think it’s about the money (from selling), but sometimes there are other reasons,” she said, adding that she proactively meets with prospective sellers to find out their reasons and sometimes tries to convince buyers not to strike a deal.

“If we can save another heritage building outside the heritage site, we will try to save it. If we can persuade someone to believe our argument, we will do it as best as we can.”