Police investigating Kedah chief minister for claiming state’s ownership of Penang: Malaysia PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday (Jun 6) said that the police have launched an investigation against Kedah Chief Minister Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor over his alleged claims that Penang falls under Kedah's ownership.

Mr Anwar said that he received a report from the police against Mr Sanusi who had “irresponsibly” issued several statements, including a demand that the Malaysian constitution be amended to return Penang to Kedah, and a claim that there is a legal basis for the ownership.

“As a person in a (high) position, these statements (made by Mr Sanusi) are irresponsible and the police have started an investigation.

“(They) are ready to take appropriate action to avoid the continuation of statements that violate the constitutional and legal principles. This includes under the Penal Code and also under the Sedition Act,” said Mr Anwar in parliament during the Minister's Question Time.

He also said that a part of the report has been submitted to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) for further action.

Mr Anwar was responding to Bagan Member of Parliament (MP) Lim Guan Eng who asked if any action would be taken against the Kedah chief minister.

The prime minister told parliament that the position of Penang as a separate state is guaranteed under the Federal Constitution.

Mr Anwar added that the issue was raised possibly due to the upcoming state elections.

“Is it because you are greedy for power (due to the) state elections that you are willing to sacrifice the principles of the constitution and bring chaos?

“This (issue) has never been raised except by an irresponsible leader,” said Mr Anwar.