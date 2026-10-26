Man dies after landslide hits two-storey house in Penang

SINGAPORE: A man died after a landslide struck a house in Penang on Sunday (Oct 25), local authorities said.

The Penang Fire and Rescue Department said it responded to an emergency call at 8.36am after a landslide hit a two-storey house in the district of Taman Seri Rambai, Paya Terubong.

Three people were caught in the landslide, but while two were rescued, a 73-year-old man was trapped under the debris.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene by rescue workers, and his body was retrieved at about 11am.

The Penang Island City Council issued a stop-work order to a hillside condominium construction site located near the landslide, which council mayor A Rajendran later said was to facilitate authorities' investigations into the incident.

“The road and condominium projects have been ongoing for more than a year, while slope stabilisation works are also being carried out in the area,” he told the Bernama news agency.