In Penang, Pakatan Harapan braces for inroads by Perikatan Nasional during upcoming state polls

Khaliq Mehtab said PN expects to retain power in the northern strongholds of Kelantan, Kedah and Terengganu, while Negeri Sembilan and Selangor are “50-50”. He describes the state of play in Penang as an “uphill task”.

“The green wave is really strong. And until now, I believe that it has not died down; I think it is just getting stronger,” he said, identifying 15 Malay-majority seats in Penang that PN is cautiously optimistic about winning.

“So, if we can win these seats, we will make the voice of the opposition very strong in the state assembly. We will automatically deny the state government the two-thirds majority they’ve been enjoying all this while.

“We're also looking at mixed seats. If we can win five or six more mixed seats, we could change the government. It sounds kind of impossible at this particular time, but you never know.”

The Malay-majority seats include BN’s Permatang Berangan and Sungai Dua, as well as PH’s Pinang Tunggal, Telok Ayer Tawar, Machang Bubok, Sungai Bakap, Bayan Lepas, Pulau Betong, Penanti and Permatang Pasir.

Rounding up the 15 are the former Bersatu seats - Bertam, Seberang Jaya, Sungai Acheh and Teluk Bahang - as well as Parti Islam Se-Malaysia’s (PAS) Penaga.

PAKATAN HARAPAN NOT TAKING THINGS FOR GRANTED

The chief of PH’s Penang chapter told CNA he was “mindful” of “talk outside” that PN has a growing influence in Penang.

“Bearing in mind the voting trend in GE15, all these suggest that we have to be very careful. We do not know how strong that would turn out,” said Penang Democratic Action Party (DAP) chairman Chow Kon Yeow, who is also the state’s chief minister.

Chow said both PH and PN will focus on the 15 Malay-majority seats, adding that these “closely watched” constituencies will determine the outcome of the election.

“But if you think that just the 15 seats are up for contest, that would indicate to you who will be returned as government, probably. We are working on the premise of all these,” he added.

“We will return to power with probably a reduced number of seats. So, that is based on what is being said and the voting trend up till now… There are still a few more months. Things can change.”