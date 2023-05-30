Malaysian girl hospitalised after eating cannabis-laced biscuits, dad arrested

IPOH, Perak: An 11-year-old girl in Malaysia was admitted to the hospital after showing serious side effects from eating chocolate biscuits made by her father that were suspected to be laced with cannabis.

“Investigations found that the victim had eaten biscuits suspected to be mixed with cannabis which caused her to experience shortness of breath, dizziness and nausea.

“The victim was taken to Gerik Hospital and later referred to Taiping Hospital for examination and further treatment,” said Perak police chief Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri in a statement on Tuesday (May 30).

He said that the police received a report at 10.26pm on Monday from a medical assistant at the Lawin Health Clinic located in Gerik of the Hulu Perak district.

Mr Mohd Yusri said the victim, who was taken to the hospital by her father, is now in stable condition. The Perak police chief added that a urine test to determine if she was positive for cannabis could not be done just yet in order to prioritise her treatment.

At the same time, Mr Mohd Yusri said police had arrested the victim's 38-year-old father, who worked as a rubber tapper.

A urine test on the suspect found that he tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). THC is a psychoactive component and one of the 113 cannabinoids identified in the cannabis plant.

The suspect has been remanded until June 3 for investigations under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001 and Section 15 (1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Mr Mohd Yusri advised the public to be more careful and take precautions so that such incidents do not recur and also not to make any speculations about the case.