Malaysian police to seek heavier charges against suspect who allegedly assaulted security guard with table

IPOH: Malaysian police would seek heavier charges against the man who allegedly assaulted a security guard in Perak last December when he shows up at court for case mention next week.

Perak police chief Mior Faridalathrash Wahid was quoted by the Malaysian Insight as saying on Friday (Sep 3) that the police could not rearrest the suspect and were awaiting further instructions from the deputy public prosecutor.

“He will be present at court on September 9 for mention but we are also seeking heavier charges against him. The matter is now with the deputy public prosecutor,” he said.

“We were told to adjust a few things (in the investigation papers) and we will wait for their reply,” Mr Mior Faridalathrash added.

The victim, Mr S. Thava Sagayam, 64, was attacked by the suspect for barring his son from using the swimming pool of a condominium, which was closed to the public on Dec 29 last year, according to Bernama.

Mr Thava Sagayam sustained head injuries and underwent eight surgeries. He died on Aug 27 and the post-mortem revealed that he died due to sepsis, which was caused by an infection in his lungs.

Closed-circuit television footage on the assault went viral on social media. The video showed a man, accompanied by his son, assaulting a security guard with a table until he fainted, Bernama reported.

The suspect was initially charged under Section 335 of the Penal Code on Jan 6 at the Ipoh Magistrate's Court for causing grievous hurt.

Following the victim’s death, Perak police have reclassified the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, which carries the mandatory death penalty.

The suspect is currently out on bail. He was said to be a member of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu)’s Kota Bharu youth division.

Bersatu, a main partner in the current ruling coalition, is led by former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin.