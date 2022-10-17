Perak legislature dissolved, third state in Malaysia to hold polls during GE15
Six other state assemblies led by Pakatan Harapan and Parti Islam Se-Malaysia will not be dissolved in time for GE15.
KUALA LUMPUR: The Perak state assembly has been dissolved, chief minister Saarani Mohamad announced on Monday (Oct 17).
With this announcement, all three state legislatures led by Barisan Nasional (BN) – Perak, Pahang and Perlis – have been dissolved, paving the way for polls to be held during the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15).
In a press conference, Mr Saarani said that the dissolution of the state assembly has received the consent of Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah.
“Therefore with great pleasure, I would like to announce that I have received a declaration letter from the sultan of Perak … (who has) consented to the dissolution of the 14th Perak state assembly with effect from Monday, Oct 17, 2022,” he said.
He added that the application for the dissolution was in accordance with Clause 2 Article 36 Part One of the Perak Constitution.
Last Wednesday, Mr Saarani requested the dissolution of the Perak state assembly during an audience with the sultan.
Perak has 59 state seats, of which 25 are held by BN. Fifteen seats are held by Democratic Action Party (DAP), five by Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah), four by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), three by Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS), three by Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), three by Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) and one by an independent.
Prior to the dissolution, the Perak state assembly was led by BN and Bersatu.
Last week, Pahang and Perlis dissolved their legislatures after the Pahang Regent and Raja of Perlis gave their consent.
NO DISSOLUTION FOR PH-LED STATE LEGISLATURES
Last Saturday, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke said that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council has decided not to dissolve the state legislatures of Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan.
According to a Bernama report, he said the stance by PH should be maintained to avoid a situation that could create a perception of disunity in PH.
Mr Loke added that the Penang state assembly would be dissolved on a more conducive date, after the monsoon period.
Before the Saturday announcement, DAP said its Penang state chapter has asked for a review of the decision by PH against dissolving the state assembly.
“There are views from many people, especially in Penang, for the elections to be held at the same time,” Mr Loke was quoted as saying by local media then.
Last Thursday, PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang confirmed in a statement that the three state assemblies led by his party – Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan – will not be dissolved.
He said the party has decided to strengthen its ties with Perikatan Nasional (PN) in the upcoming general election.
“We will strengthen our collaboration with PN for the coming polls to unite the ummah (Muslims),” he said.
PAS is a component party of PN.
Last Monday, caretaker prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the dissolution of the federal parliament, paving the way for early polls.
With the exception of Sarawak, national and state-level elections have usually been held concurrently in Malaysia.
For now, the state assemblies of Sabah, Sarawak, Johor and Melaka are out of the equation as polls were held recently.
The Election Commission will have a special meeting on Oct 20 to discuss and set important dates for the GE15 and the state by-election for Bugaya in Sabah.