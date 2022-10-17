Perak legislature dissolved, third state in Malaysia to hold polls during GE15

KUALA LUMPUR: The Perak state assembly has been dissolved, chief minister Saarani Mohamad announced on Monday (Oct 17).

With this announcement, all three state legislatures led by Barisan Nasional (BN) – Perak, Pahang and Perlis – have been dissolved, paving the way for polls to be held during the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15).

In a press conference, Mr Saarani said that the dissolution of the state assembly has received the consent of Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah.

“Therefore with great pleasure, I would like to announce that I have received a declaration letter from the sultan of Perak … (who has) consented to the dissolution of the 14th Perak state assembly with effect from Monday, Oct 17, 2022,” he said.

He added that the application for the dissolution was in accordance with Clause 2 Article 36 Part One of the Perak Constitution.

Last Wednesday, Mr Saarani requested the dissolution of the Perak state assembly during an audience with the sultan.

Perak has 59 state seats, of which 25 are held by BN. Fifteen seats are held by Democratic Action Party (DAP), five by Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah), four by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), three by Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS), three by Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), three by Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) and one by an independent.

Prior to the dissolution, the Perak state assembly was led by BN and Bersatu.

Last week, Pahang and Perlis dissolved their legislatures after the Pahang Regent and Raja of Perlis gave their consent.