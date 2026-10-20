Malaysia de-registers main opposition bloc Perikatan Nasional as elections loom

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia cancelled the registration of the country's main opposition coalition Perikatan Nasional (PN) on Tuesday (Oct 20) amid a dispute between its key parties, dealing a blow to the bloc ahead of elections expected in coming months.

Malaysia's Melaka state is due to hold a vote on Nov 14, in the latest test for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim following defeats in two other regional polls earlier this year. An early general election could also be triggered amid simmering tensions within Anwar's multi-party ruling coalition.

But opposition group PN is facing growing rifts of its own between the conservative Islamist party Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) - which has the most seats of any single party in Malaysia's 222-member parliament - and the Malay nationalist party Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), with both vying for leadership of the coalition.

Bersatu, led by former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin, had filed a complaint to the Registrar of Societies (RoS) alleging that it had been excluded from a PN supreme council meeting in July, describing it as a breach of the coalition's constitution by rival grouping PAS.

RoS said in a Tuesday statement that it had received an unsatisfactory response from PN after warning last month that the bloc could face de-registration.

It said "the reasons given failed to refute the grounds for the cancellation of registration".

PN's dissolution would mean that its component parties, including several other smaller organisations aside from Bersatu and PAS, would not be able to contest the elections under a common banner.

Despite contesting under the PN banner, Bersatu and PAS campaigned in the Johor and Negeri Sembilan state polls separately.