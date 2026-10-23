Malaysia opposition bloc PN survives deregistration for now, but internal rifts cloud political future: Analysts

SINGAPORE: Malaysia’s opposition coalition Perikatan Nasional (PN) on Thursday (Oct 22) secured a temporary legal reprieve from deregistration, clearing an immediate hurdle just nine days before nomination day for Melaka's state election.

But analysts say the court victory may do little to resolve the more fundamental problem of a deepening internal rift within PN, which could ultimately determine whether the coalition has a political future.

PN’s key component parties Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) have increasingly operated separately, including during the recent state elections in Johor and Negeri Sembilan.

The Malaysian High Court on Thursday stayed PN's suspension and deregistration by the Registrar of Societies (RoS), allowing the coalition to resume political activities while it pursues a judicial review.

The decision comes a month before Melaka goes to the polls on Nov 14 and means PN can contest under its own name and symbol.

“For PN’s long-term future, it takes more than this stay. What’s the point of PN surviving in name but continuing to bicker?” said political scientist Syaza Shukri of the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM).

The question has become more pressing as PAS develops closer ties with the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), potentially leaving former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s Bersatu increasingly isolated.

In Melaka, Barisan Nasional (BN), which is led by UMNO, and PAS have already agreed on a seat-sharing arrangement to contest the state election - the latest sign that Malaysia’s political alliances are shifting ahead of the next general election.