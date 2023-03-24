Pejuang’s application to join Perikatan Nasional coalition rejected as it is a 'small party': Report

KUALA LUMPUR: Perikatan Nasional (PN) rejected Parti Pejuang Tanah Air’s (Pejuang) application to join the coalition as the “small party” would not help PN in its ambition to “unite the ummah (Muslim community)”, said Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

“They are not a major (Malay) party like UMNO (United Malays National Organisation) and Bersatu (Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia).

“Even though it contests in elections, it loses almost every contest, even losing their deposits,” he was quoted as saying by Free Malaysia Today (FMT) on Friday (Mar 24).

During the 15th General Election in November last year, Pejuang lost all its deposits in the 115 parliamentary seats it contested. These include the Langkawi and Jerlun seats which were contested by former party chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad and party president Mukhriz Mahathir.

Tuan Ibrahim reportedly told FMT that the PN coalition also did not want to complicate seat allocations for the upcoming six state elections should it accept Pejuang’s application.

The six states set to hold elections later this year are Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, Negeri Sembilan, Penang and Selangor.

“Elections are close. We discussed how accepting them (Pejuang) would complicate the ongoing negotiations for seats,” he told FMT. The remarks have since been carried by various Malaysian news outlets.

Tuan Ibrahim added that he did not rule out the possibility that Pejuang only sought to join PN to improve its chances of retaining the state seats it held in Kedah and Selangor.

“I believe they know they do not stand a chance if they go at it alone and this is why they are looking for partners,” he said, as quoted by FMT.

According to FMT, Pejuang holds two seats in Kedah - one in Jitra, held by Mr Mukhriz, and another in Anak Bukit - and two seats in Selangor, namely the Jeram and Kuang seats.