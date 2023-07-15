Can Johor Bahru's iconic opera house ignite the city's cultural life?

JOHOR BAHRU: Each time IT engineer Paul Teo travels across the Woodlands Causeway for his daily work commute, he would glance at the building overlooking the Johor waterfront he described as a “sparkling cluster of diamonds”.

“The architecture is quite impressive, unlike anything I’ve seen in the humble town of Johor Bahru. The design reminds me a bit of museums and buildings you see in Europe,” said the 34-year-old Malaysian.

“But it's a shame, I have never actually seen what it looks like from the inside or bought tickets for any of its shows,” added Teo.

The building - the Permaisuri Zarith Sofiah Opera House - has a distinctive jewel-shaped facade and faces one of the busiest land-border crossings in the world.

However, in spite of the opera house’s impressive architecture and visible location, some industry observers told CNA it has not garnered sufficient popularity and attention to fulfill its potential as a key cultural hub in Johor Bahru.

The opera house is named after the wife of Johor’s ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar - Raja Zarith Sofiah Sultan Idris Shah.

It sits as part of the residential development project dubbed the R&F Princess Cove, which constitutes high-rise condominium complexes, a yacht club and a retail shopping mall. R&F Group is a Chinese real estate company headquartered in Guangzhou.