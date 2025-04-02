‘Restart from zero’: Uncertainties loom for Selangor’s Putra Heights residents after huge gas pipeline blaze
Some of those affected by the blast are still waiting to be given permission to return to their homes, and learn the extent of damage caused to their properties.
SUBANG JAYA, Selangor: On the second day of Hari Raya on Tuesday (Apr 1), Zainab Manap was at her home in Kampung Kuala Sungai Baru, Puchong, when a massive blast shattered the festive calm.
Initially, she mistook the deafening sound for a plane crash. Little did she know, this terrifying noise was the explosion of a gas pipeline, an event that would soon capture international attention.
Zainab and her family, including her three grandchildren, managed to escape in their car, driven by one of her sons.
“I don’t know the condition of my house but I can only hope that it is fine. It was supposed to be a time of celebration but this incident occurred instead,” she told CNA.
At the time of writing, she still hasn’t been able to go back to her home as the authorities deem it unsafe to do so.
She was speaking to CNA at the Putra Heights mosque, a temporary sanctuary for victims of the incident, where a palpable mix of despondency, relief, and frustration hung in the air as residents rested in the tents set up for them.
For Zainab, this is not the first time she has faced adversity. She said that in December 2021, her house had been inundated by heavy flooding, with the house rebuilt after that.
“I think this is a bigger test than the floods but one that we have to accept is from God. There were some people who were burned by the flames so I have reason to be thankful,” she added.
Zainab and other residents affected by the huge blaze that erupted in Selangor’s Putra Heights face an anxious wait on when they can return home, not knowing what's left of their possessions or the extent of the challenging rebuilding effort that lies ahead.
The police had said earlier in the day that 235 premises in total were affected by the fire while 399 vehicles were damaged.
A total of 364 victims from 74 families were affected by the fire and are currently housed in two temporary evacuation centres, namely at the Putra Height Mosque and the Subang Jaya City Council Multipurpose Hall.
The explosion and fire that broke out on Tuesday morning at a Petronas gas pipeline in Putra Heights had caused widespread panic as huge flames shot up into the air.
RESTARTING FROM ZERO
One of those affected was Suhaida Suid, 50, who was celebrating Hari Raya in her hometown in Pahang when she received a call from her neighbour that her house in Kampung Sungai Baru had been destroyed in a fire.
While she and her family are physically safe, she told CNA that they had lost everything in the house that they had been renting for more than 20 years.
“I have to look for another place to stay and restart from zero,” she told CNA with tears in her eyes.
She said her eldest daughter, who is 22 years old, was set to resume her studies at university next week after a semester break but is now unsure what will happen next as all her things including her laptop and books had been lost in the fire.
Lorry driver Che Afizy, 40, was working when he received a distress call from his wife about the fire. He could not return home as the heat was unbearable but his wife and two young children – aged two and nine - managed to escape in the nick of time.
His wife and two-year-son however had to get treatment from the Putrajaya Hospital for minor burns. They have all been discharged from the hospital but his younger child who also has asthma and heart issues, fell sick.
He also said that the house that he was renting, his car, and two motorcycles suffered damage.
He doesn’t know whether his vehicles will be able to function again but showed CNA pictures of visible damage to his car which had been burned by the heat.
“I never imagined that such a thing could happen. I am very affected by the incident,” said Che Afizy, who is from Kelantan.
He is unsure when he will be able to get to work as his vehicles were damaged and how long he would be at the centre.
At the Putra Heights Mosque, affected residents could be seen eating and resting in their tents together with their families.
Some were also sitting outside their tents on the floors.
Several government agencies had also been providing psychological help for the victims while many individuals were volunteering at the mosque, handing out food and drinks to the affected.
Individuals could also be seen donating foodstuff, bottled water, pampers, toiletries, and clothes.
INVESTIGATE THOSE RESPONSIBLE
Police said they would probe into allegations that the gas pipeline fire on Tuesday was the result of digging on Petronas reserve land.
Zainab wondered if this was true and asked why work was authorised so close to the gas pipelines, raising concerns about safety.
“Who gave them permission to conduct work there?” she asked, hoping that action would be taken against those responsible for the incident.
According to Bernama, Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan said that the Fire and Rescue Department – along with the state oil and gas firm - will conduct inspections in certain areas to identify the real cause of the fire.
Reporters there at the time were not allowed to enter the site of the incident.
Stanley Kajan, 54, who is renting a house in Taman Putra Harmoni, told CNA that the explosion felt like an earthquake. He, however, has no grudges against those who caused the incident.
“I don’t think the people who caused this incident wanted it to happen. It wasn’t on purpose,” said Kajan, who is from Miri, Sarawak.
Kajan, however, said he hoped that the government would help those affected by the incident, regardless if they owned or rented the houses they were living in.
The government said it would provide RM5,000 (US$1,123) to those whose homes were destroyed, while those whose houses were damaged will receive RM2,500.
He is afraid that the company he is working for will cut his salary for the days that he did not work. He is unsure when he will be able to get back to work as he does not want to leave his family alone.
He has two sons – aged one and four. His younger son suffered minor burns on his leg.
“My family depends on me solely and I hope I can get some help for the days I didn’t manage to go to work,” he said.
At the entrance to the Putra Harmoni housing estate, many residents could be seen waiting for their turn to return to their homes.
Several residents were later seen taking turns being transported into the residential area in government vehicles.
One resident who did not want to be named told CNA that he faced an anxious wait and could only hope for the best.
“I don’t know what I will see when I am given permission to return home,” he said.
Another resident, Mike Wee, 32, managed to see his family home on Wednesday, describing it as a “total loss” and “in ruins.”
“It's in ruins. We are devastated. The only thing we can hope for is for the investigation to at least start,” he told CNA, adding that the smell of burning still permeated the air.
He said that they were given 25 minutes to salvage whatever they could from their homes.
“We lost everything except for the vehicles and a few clothes. I wasn't here, I was watching the house from the news,” he said.
He said that miraculously, their pet dog and pet cat, which were in the house, managed to survive.
“The fence melted like candles,” he said, while holding a few big plastic bags that were filled with clothes and other personal belongings.
His mother, who wanted to be known only as Catherine, was in the house during the time of the incident.
“We had been concerned for a long time about the digging that had been happening,” she said.
Catherine, along with her husband and one son quickly drove their three cars out.
“What has happened cannot be undone. The only thing we can do is try to move on,” she said, adding that she would live with her eldest son for the time being.