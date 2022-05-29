PKR polls: Saifuddin concedes fight for No 2 spot in Malaysian opposition party, congratulates Rafizi 

KUALA LUMPUR: Member of Parliament Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has conceded defeat in the battle to become deputy president for Malaysia’s opposition party Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), congratulating his opponent Rafizi Ramli in a Facebook post on Sunday night (May 29).

As results for PKR's internal polls were released throughout Sunday, the main focus was on the tussle between Mr Saifuddin and Mr Rafizi for the party’s No 2 post, below opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim. Mr Anwar, who was uncontested, retained the PKR presidency.

Mr Rafizi, a former MP who recently returned from a political hiatus, was leading the ballot count for the deputy president post in most divisions, according to a breakdown of results released on the PKR polls website.

In his Facebook post at around 8.40pm, Mr Saifuddin wrote: "The party's select committee has posted the results of the elections today. Even though the results are not official, I have congratulated Rafizi Ramli, Nik Nazmi, Chang Li Kang and other winners.

"My attitude is simple and clear. Respect the decision made by party members. Democracy determines who gets elected and who does not. Don't ever tear up friendship. Always maintain unity among party members," he added.

At around 9.30pm on Sunday (May 29), local media outlet The Star reported that Mr Rafizi had "an unassailable lead" over Mr Saifuddin.

The Star wrote that with only votes from Sarawak still to be announced, Rafizi had 67,895 votes to Saifuddin's 48,797.

It added that Mr Rafizi's lead of 19,098 votes was more than the total number of votes from the party's divisions in Sarawak.

Unofficial results posted on the PKR polls website showed that Mr Rafizi clinched more votes than Mr Saifuddin in Johor, Pahang, Kelantan, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Perak, Terengganu, Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Selangor and the federal territories.

Mr Saifuddin garnered more votes than Mr Rafizi in Sabah.