Malaysia PM Anwar denies hiding document on Najib's home detention

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the government did not conceal any document relating to jailed former premier Najib Razak's home detention, news agency Bernama reported.

Najib, imprisoned for his role in the country's biggest scandal, has been pursuing a legal bid to compel the government to confirm the existence of and execute an "addendum order" that he said was issued by the former king alongside a pardon he received last year, entitling him to serve the remainder of his jail term at home.

The former prime minister had his 12-year sentence halved in a pardon by then-King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, who was chair of a special Pardons Board. His five-year reign under Malaysia's unique system of rotating monarchy ended in January 2024.

Najib and the ex-king's palace say the document exists, with Najib's legal team saying it has been ignored by authorities.