SEREMBAN: Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has urged Anthony Loke to resume his duties as transport minister as soon as possible, despite the Democratic Action Party (DAP) chief’s resignation earlier this month over a court decision allowing former Prime Minister Najib Razak to serve the remainder of his jail sentence under house arrest.

Anwar said on Saturday (Nov 28) that he had asked Loke to return to work, although he respected and understood his reasons for stepping down, according to local media reports.

“His performance is good and commendable. That is why I, as prime minister, find it hard to accept his proposal to resign,” Anwar was quoted by Malay Mail as telling reporters at the Youth and Sports Complex in Paroi, Negeri Sembilan, where Loke was also present.

Anwar said Loke was still on leave, but had been asked to attend the event because the transport ministry was co-hosting it with the Negeri Sembilan government.

Anwar described the transport ministry as one of the biggest and most strategic ministries, as it connects the people through air, sea and road infrastructure.

“No reason should take precedence over our duty and responsibility to serve the people and the country,” he was quoted as saying by New Straits Times.

Loke declined to comment when approached by reporters about Anwar’s request.

He first announced his resignation in September to protest the conditional royal pardon granted to Najib.

On Nov 10, Loke resigned as Malaysia’s transport minister “effective immediately”, following the Kuala Lumpur High Court’s decision to allow Najib to serve his sentence under house arrest.

Loke - whose DAP is part of the governing Pakatan Harapan coalition with Anwar’s Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) - had previously said his resignation was a party decision to convey its disagreement with the conditional royal pardon.