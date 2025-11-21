Malaysia PM Anwar vows no cover-up in probe into football forgery scandal

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said there would be no cover-up in domestic investigations into alleged document forgery that led to FIFA suspending seven naturalised players of the national football team, the state news agency reported on Friday (Nov 21).

The global football body said this week it would launch a formal probe into the Football Association of Malaysia's (FAM) internal operations and notify authorities in five countries of potential criminal proceedings, after dismissing the association's appeal against the players' suspension.

FAM last month suspended its secretary-general and said it would form an independent committee to investigate. It also said this week it planned to bring the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Anwar vowed transparency in the probe, but stressed that FAM should be allowed to defend itself and that the government would not act based on FIFA's findings alone.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"Go ahead and investigate. That has been the instruction. But then again, the process has to go on," Anwar was quoted as saying by state news agency Bernama.