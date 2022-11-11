Perikatan Nasional's move to nominate me as PM-designate not a daydream, Muhyiddin tells Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: Mr Muhyiddin Yassin said on Friday (Nov 11) that Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) decision to nominate him as prime minister-designate for the 15th General Election (GE15) was not a daydream.

He was responding to remarks by Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who stated that PN was a failure and the latter’s move to pick a prime minister-designate was akin to daydreaming.

Mr Muhyiddin said on Friday that the decision was made by the coalition’s leadership because the people wanted to know who the prime minister would be if PN wins GE15.

"There is no daydream or nightdream, we are being realistic, not talking nonsense. There is a basis, and this is a decision made by the PN leadership to name the prime minister-designate.

"This is to form a government... the people want to know whether the future prime minister will come from the court cluster or (are) ex-convicts. Will the people want to vote? Or will they (the people) think it's good?” said Mr Muhyiddin, according to a report by New Straits Times.