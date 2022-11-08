Anwar warns against possible vote buying, says he will not take salary if elected Malaysia PM

SIMPANG RENGGAM, Johor: Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Anwar Ibrahim has warned that the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition could resort to buying votes if it becomes apparent that the latter is falling behind in polling estimates.

He also reiterated that he will not draw a salary if elected as prime minister after the 15th General Election (GE15).

Mr Anwar made these remarks when visiting some constituencies in Johor on Tuesday (Nov 8), as he continued to hit the campaign trail for the national polls.

While speaking in a rally in Simpang Renggam, Mr Anwar said: "I've heard, that they (BN) know they are falling behind Pakatan Harapan (in terms of support).

“So two to three days before polling day, they will go back to their old ways, take take and take from public coffers, and give it to the people."

"Even though based on our calculations at this point, Maszlee Malik will win in style (in Simpang Renggam), but be careful. They will give money to every household," added the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president.

The Simpang Renggam federal constituency is one of the key battleground seats as it sees a fight between two heavyweights, PH candidate and former education minister Maszlee Malik and BN candidate former Johor chief minister Hasni Mohamad.

Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) Fazrul Kamat and Gerakan Tanah Air’s (GTA) Kamal Kusmin are also contesting the seat.