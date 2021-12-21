Malaysia PM Ismail Sabri admits weaknesses in flood management, promises improvement

JELEBU, Negeri Sembilan: Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said there have been weaknesses in coordination efforts for the massive flood and promised improvement going forward.

He said managing flood disasters was not solely the responsibility of the federal government, but also the authorities at state and district levels, Bernama reported.

“I don’t deny (the weakness) and will improve in the future ... The responsibility is not that of the federal government alone, but also the state governments and the frontliners are the districts,” he told reporters after visiting flood victims in Jelebu, Negeri Sembilan, on Tuesday (Dec 21).

"The National Disaster Management Agency only coordinates ... If it is considered a weakness in coordination, I do not defend anyone in this situation. For me, everyone must be held accountable," he was quoted as saying.

The prime minister said the flood situation in Selangor was unexpected.

“In Selangor, there is a problem … We are transparent about this and I do not want to cover anyone,” he said.

“In other states, (like) in the east coast, floods have become like an annual event, so all the preparations have been made, only waiting to see whether (there is a need to) open the PPS (relief centres) or not.

“Every year, the flood evacuees will move to the same place," he added.