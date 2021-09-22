Interstate travel, tourism activities allowed when 90% of adult population vaccinated: Malaysia PM Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: Interstate travel and tourism activities will be allowed once 90 per cent of Malaysia’s adult population is fully vaccinated.

The decision was announced by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob in a statement on Wednesday (Sep 22).

“Opening of tourism centres, islands or tourism areas, as well as interstate activities, will be allowed on condition that 90 per cent of adult vaccination rate is achieved, based on the data and analysis by the Ministry of Health,” he said.

As of Tuesday, 80.2 per cent of the adult population in Malaysia have been fully vaccinated, according to data provided by the Special Committee on COVID-19 Vaccine Supply.

“I believe many cannot wait to return to their hometowns to meet their family after so long. God willing, this 90 per cent target is expected to be achieved in just two to three weeks’ time,” the prime minister added on his Facebook.