Muhyiddin Yassin’s 17 months in office marked by COVID-19 and dissent within ruling coalition

Mr Muhyiddin, who is Pagoh MP, was sworn in as prime minister on Mar 1, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning to rage in the country.

He formed a Cabinet with representatives from Bersatu, Parti Islam Se-Malaysia and Barisan Nasional (BN) components including UMNO and the Malaysian Chinese Association.

This change in administration was widely criticised as a betrayal to the people’s mandate in the 14th general election, which rejected scandal-hit BN as the federal government.

In a televised national address announcing a RM250 billion (US$59 billion) COVID-19 stimulus package on Mar 27, Mr Muhyiddin admitted that the government may not be the government that the people voted for. “But I want all of you to know that this government cares for you,” he stated.

Dr Mahathir and party MPs aligned to him were later sacked from Bersatu.

PN’S HANDLING OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Mr Muhyiddin first brought the country under a lockdown in March to curb the spread of the virus. Since then, Malaysia has been under a varying degree of lockdown measures implemented based on the current COVID-19 situation.

The curbs were initially effective in bringing down the caseload. However, things took a turn for the worse after the Sabah state election in September last year and subsequently continued to spike in 2021 despite the declaration of a state of emergency.

PN’s handling of the pandemic has been met with criticism, with what has been perceived as flip-flopping policies that sometimes lack clarity, eroding public trust. There was also some anger over ministers breaching the COVID-19 rules.

From different versions of movement control order (MCO) to a total lockdown, the PN government then attempted to chart a path out of the pandemic with the National Recovery Plan (NPR) using vaccination rate and healthcare capacity as thresholds.