UMNO to nominate Ismail Sabri as Malaysian PM candidate as lawmakers are due to declare their choice today

The decision to nominate Mr Ismail Sabri was also confirmed by Pasir Salak MP Tajuddin Abdul Rahman when he spoke to reporters after leaving the UMNO supreme council meeting.

"I am happy because UMNO and Barisan Nasional are united and we agree on one candidate, one name," said Mr Tajuddin.

He added that this decision will be backed by the party's partners in the Perikatan Nasional coalition, including Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS).

"We have crossed the numbers required (to clinch majority support)," claimed Mr Tajuddin.

As of Wednesday morning, neither Bersatu nor PAS have confirmed if they will nominate Mr Ismail Sabri as their prime minister candidate.

Following Mr Muhyiddin's resignation, all MPs were asked to submit a declaration letter to the national palace to state an individual they support to be the next prime minister by 4pm on Wednesday.

The prime minister candidates need to convince the ruler that they likely command majority support of the Lower House, which currently has 220 MPs and two vacant seats.

The Star has reported that a special meeting of the Malay rulers will be convened on Friday, where the king is "most likely to share the decision of the 220 MPs" with regard to who they back as the next prime minister.

Meanwhile, local media have reported that the opposition Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition will nominate Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Anwar Ibrahim as their prime minister candidate.

PH, which comprises PKR, the Democratic Action Party (DAP) and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah), has 88 MPs.

The Malay Mail, quoting sources privy to the negotiations, reported that Mr Anwar currently has 105 federal lawmakers on his side.

The report added that Mr Anwar was backed by Parti Warisan Sabah as well as other opposition parties and independent candidates. However, he was still short of the simple majority of 111 MPs required to form a new government.

On Tuesday afternoon, Mr Anwar said Malaysian political parties have reached a consensus to stop old politics adding that King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has called for the party leaders to move towards “new politics” that bring peace and harmony for the people.

He was speaking to reporters after meeting with the king alongside all political party leaders.

On Monday, Mr Muhyiddin was appointed caretaker prime minister after his resignation was accepted by the king.

The palace said that for the people's safety, calling for a general election during the COVID-19 pandemic was not the best option.